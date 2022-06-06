Contact Us
ID Released For 23-Year-Old Killed In Wantagh Crash Involving Impaired Driver, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Matthew Smith
Matthew Smith Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police have identified a 23-year-old Long Island man killed in a crash involving an impaired driver over the weekend.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4 in Wantagh.

Matthew Smith, age 22, of Seaford was operating a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck heading eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and was involved in a collision with a 2015 Chrysler sedan heading westbound on Jerusalem Avenue. Nassau County Police said 

Both drivers were transported to a local area hospital for treatment and evaluation, said police. 

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. Saturday, by a hospital physician. He has now been identified as Vincent C. Ferrara, 23, of Seaford.

Smith was charged with:

  • Driving while impaired, 
  • Reckless driving, 
  • Second-degree manslaughter,
  • Reckless Endangerment. 

He was arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

