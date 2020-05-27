Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hundreds Face DWI, Speeding, Other Charges In Long Island State Police Memorial Day Crackdown

New York State Police troopers handed out hundreds of tickets during a Memorial Day enforcement crackdown on Long Island.
New York State Police troopers on Long Island dished out hundreds of tickets during Memorial Day Weekend to everyone from impaired motorists to speeding drivers.

During the special enforcement campaign, which was held from Friday, May 22 through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, troopers issued more than 8,900 tickets, including 203 for alleged DWI.

Troopers investigated 457 crashes during the detail, which resulted in injuries to 11 New Yorkers. There were also two fatal crashes during the holiday weekend.

During the detail, New York State Police troopers issued tickets for:

  • Speeding: 3,332 tickets;
  • Seatbelt violations: 420;
  • Distracted driving: 171;
  • Move Over Law violations: 109.

During last year’s Memorial Day detail, troopers issued 13,693 tickets and arrested 225 people for DWI.

On Long Island, 586 tickets were handed out, including 166 for speeding, 15 for distracted driving, 15 for seatbelt violations, and four for drivers failing to adhere to the Move Over Law. Fourteen drivers were arrested for alleged impaired driving on Long Island during the weekend.

