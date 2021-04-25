Huge Turtle Sculpture Stolen From Front Yard Of Long Island Home

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to locate whoever was responsible for stealing a massive sculpture of a turtle that was stolen from the front lawn of an area home.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Southampton Town Police Department as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a sculpture that was stolen in Westhampton between Friday, March 19, and Sunday, April 4.

According to police, the three-foot turtle as stolen from South Road, weighs approximately 30 pounds and is green and bronze in color. It has an estimated value of approximately $million 800.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen turtle sculpture, or who has information on who may have taken it has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

