Hit-Run Driver From Glen Cove Who Injured Boy In Greenvale Nabbed, Police Say

A hit-and-run driver who allegedly injured an 8-year-old was nabbed by police on Long Island.

The incident took place in Greenvale around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 on Maple Street.

According to detectives, the boy was riding his bicycle off of the sidewalk into the street when he was struck by a red-colored 1997 Dodge Dakota.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Following an investigation, the driver, identified as Jose Guzman, age 48, of Glen Cove, was charged with the crime on Wednesday, Oct. 12, police said.

Guzman was charged with leaving the scene of an incident with an injury and reckless endangerment.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable on Friday, Oct. 28, in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.