Hit-Run Driver At Large After Hospitalizing Pedestrian In Nassau County, Police Say

A 72-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition on Long Island after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the middle of the afternoon, police said.

Nassau County Police Department investigators said that at approximately 1:23 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, a woman was struck by a dark-colored, late-model Ford pick-up truck at the intersection of Front Street and Park Lane in Massapequa.

After striking the pedestrian, police said that the driver fled the scene.

The woman suffered severe trauma and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said that the investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

