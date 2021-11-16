Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau County Woman Who Won $1 Million In NY State Lottery Has Big Plans
Police & Fire

Hit-Run Driver At Large After Hospitalizing Pedestrian In Nassau County, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of Front Street and Park Lane in Massapequa.
The intersection of Front Street and Park Lane in Massapequa. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 72-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition on Long Island after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the middle of the afternoon, police said.

Nassau County Police Department investigators said that at approximately 1:23 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, a woman was struck by a dark-colored, late-model Ford pick-up truck at the intersection of Front Street and Park Lane in Massapequa.

After striking the pedestrian, police said that the driver fled the scene.

The woman suffered severe trauma and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said that the investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.