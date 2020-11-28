Hit-Run Driver At Large After Dragging Long Island Gas Station Employee, Police Say

Police are searching for a Connecticut driver who drove away from a Long Island gas pump after a dispute, dragging an attendant behind his vehicle in the process.

On Monday, Oct. 19, the unidentified driver pulled up to a Cumberland Farms location on Commack Road in Commack at approximately 6:30 p.m, according to Suffolk County police.

The driver and the gas station attendant, police said, argued after the driver attempted to pay with counterfeit money.

The driver was reportedly an approximately 30-year-old black man with short hair and facial hair.

The employee was treated for his injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Those with information pertaining to the incident are asked to contact Suffolk County Police by calling 800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online.

