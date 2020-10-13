High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash, Drugs, Weapons Charges For Long Island Trio

Three men are facing a host of drug and weapon charges after attempting to flee from police in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Long Island.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Firearms Suppression Team attempted to pull over a 2019 Dodge Charger at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 on Lowell Avenue in Islip Terrace.

Police said that the driver, later identified as North Amityville resident Jasheem Pulley, 26, pulled to the side of the road, and when officers approached the vehicle on foot, he sped away before crashing into a brick monument located at the intersection of Lowell Avenue and Connetquot Avenue.

According to police, while extricating Pulley, and his passengers, Lindenhurst resident Dyron Elliot, 32, and North Amityville resident Daquan Clinton, 32, the officers located “a large quantity” of drugs on the dashboard.

All three men were transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

While investigating, detectives recovered a loaded .38 caliber revolver, seven grams of fentanyl, prescription medication, marijuana, a scale, multiple cell phones and cash.

It was determined the Dodge was stolen and bearing license plates stolen from another vehicle.

All three men were charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Pulley was also charged with unlawfully fleeing from a police officer and reckless driving. All three are scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

