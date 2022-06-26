Hicksville Man Driving Drunk Charged After Fatal Hempstead Crash, Police Say

A Long Island man driving drunk has been charged following a fatal overnight crash.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday 26 in Hempstead.

A 2017 Dodge Durango operated by Oscar Argueta, age 35, of Hicksville, was traveling northbound on Greenwich Street when it struck a 2017 Mercedes-Benz that was traveling eastbound on Martin Street, Nassau County Police said.

The male passenger in the Mercedes-Benz was pronounced dead at the scene by a Northwell Health EMT, police said. His name has not yet been released.

The female operator of the Mercedes was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Arueta has been charged with:

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter,

Driving while intoxicated.

He was due to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

