Hicksville Man Busted With Heroin, Fentanyl During Warrant Search, Police Say

A Long Island man was allegedly busted with a large stash of drugs during a warrant search following an investigation into drug sales.

Mario Santo, age 27, of Hicksville was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Hicksville following the search by the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, members of the Narcotics/Vice Squad, assisted by officers from the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team executed the search warrant at 22 Apollo Lane.

During the search, Santo was found to be in possession of 28 glassine envelopes containing a white powdery substance believed to be heroin and 15 small clear bags containing an off-white rocklike substance believed to be crack cocaine, police said.

Police said as a result of the search warrant, detectives said they recovered:

213 glassine envelopes containing a white powdery substance believed to be heroin and fentanyl,

50 small clear plastic bags containing an off-white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine,

Cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Santo was charged with the following:

Four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance/third-degree.

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance/fourth-degree

Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 21.

Santo was previously arrested on July 30 and released without bail for numerous drug possession charges, police said.

