Hempstead Man Nabbed Attempting To Shoplift At Macy's

A Long Island man has been arrested for attempted robbery after allegedly trying to leave a Macy's with a bag stuffed full of sweaters and jackets without paying, authorities announced.

Antwain Key, age 32, of Hempstead, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 12, by Nassau County Police in East Garden City.

According to detectives, two loss prevention officers working at Macy's department store located at 630 Old Country Road spotted Key loading up a bag with jackets and sweaters and then leaving the store without paying.

The store employees were able to stop Key outside in the parking lot, at which time he turned and displayed a black knife and ran towards the upper deck parking lot, police said.

Third Precinct officers responded and were able to locate Key on the upper deck and placed him into custody without incident.

There were no injuries reported.

Key was charged with:

Attempted robbery;

Burglary;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

False personation;

Petit Larceny;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Menacing.

Key was previously arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and charged with four counts of burglary, investigators noted. He was released with no cash bail at the time.

