Grand Theft Not-o: Trio Tries, Fails To Steal BMW From Roslyn Heights Home, Police Say

Nassau County Police arrested (clockwise from top left) Nasir Usher, Nasir Solomon, and Tyquan Meadows following an alleged vehicle theft at a Roslyn Heights home on Field Lane early Tuesday, Dec. 27. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

Three would-be car thieves are facing charges after allegedly trying, and failing, to steal a vehicle from an affluent Long Island neighborhood.

The incident occurred at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Roslyn Heights at a home on Field Lane, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said the suspects pulled up to the victim's home in a Pontiac G6 before walking up to a BMW that was parked in a driveway. They then entered the vehicle and attempted to start it, but were unsuccessful, police said.

The suspects managed to take a black Canada Goose jacket from the BMW before fleeing in their vehicle.

A short time later, detectives with the Third Squad spotted the suspects’ vehicle driving westbound on the Long Island Expressway and stopped them near New Hyde Park Road.

Tyquan Meadows, age 24, Nasir Solomon, age 18, and Nasir Usher, age 23, all of New Jersey, were arrested without incident.

They are each charged with grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, and conspiracy. Meadows is facing additional charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver.

All three were scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday, Dec. 27, at First District Court in Hempstead. 

