Fundraiser Created For Family Of Man Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Expressway Crash

A fundraiser has been created to help support the family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Long Island Expressway.

Terence McAree, age 62, of North Babylon, was a passenger in a 2016 Kia Optima that was struck by a 2008 Honda Accord on Sunday, Oct. 17, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the crash happened near Exit 53 in Brentwood.

McAree was pronounced deceased at a hospital following the crash, police said.

A GoFundMe created to assist his family with funeral expenses has raised $1,290 raised of its $12,000 goal as of Monday, Oct. 18.

"Terence suddenly was taken away from this world and all those who knew him will miss him dearly," organizers of the GoFundMe said. "The cost of a funeral and being such a sudden loss has a huge financial impact on his family. Any donations to help lay Terence to rest and help his family through this tough time will be greatly appreciated."

