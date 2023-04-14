Freeport Man Nabbed Exposing Genitals To Woman, Child At Walmart, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged with public lewdness after he was caught on video surveillance at a Walmart exposing his genitals to a woman and child.

The incident took place in Nassau County on Thursday, April 13, at the Walmart in East Meadow.

According to detectives, while reviewing surveillance video during an unrelated larceny investigation at Walmart, located at 2465 Hempstead Turnpike, officers spotted a man follow and approach a 10-year-old victim and her mother.

The man, identified as Rory K. Anderson, age 28, of Freeport, was observed by the victim fondling his exposed genitals, police said.

Officers approached Anderson and placed him under arrest without incident.

An investigation revealed that on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, Anderson was also responsible for accessing and manipulating the social media account of a female victim, age 25, without her permission, police said.

Anderson was charged with:

Three counts of public lewdness

Endangering the welfare of a child

Stalking

Two counts of harassment

Exposure of a person

Unauthorized use of a computer

Detectives request anyone who feels that they may have been a victim of Anderson’s actions to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.