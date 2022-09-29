Freeport Man Charged After Handgun Found In Garbage Can In Uniondale, Police Say

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police said a handgun was found in a trash can on Long Island.

Mark Shan, of Freeport, was arrested for an incident that happened in Uniondale at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to a home on Jaffa Avenue for a report of a found gun, NCPD said.

A witness told police that an unknown man had left a backpack in a garbage can, and a Jimenez Arms handgun was found inside the bag, authorities said.

Investigators determined that Shand was responsible for the firearm, and he was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, NCPD said.

Police said Shand was arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 28, police said.

