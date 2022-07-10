Four Officers Hospitalized After House Fire Breaks Out In Westbury

Four officers were hospitalized after responding to a house fire on Long Island.

Police responded to the blaze on Stewart Avenue in Westbury at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said four officers suffered from smoke inhalation after entering the home to search for possible occupants.

One of the four officers also suffered a laceration to his leg, police said.

There were no occupants in the home at the time, NCPD said.

The Westbury Fire Department responded to the scene and was assisted by about five local fire departments to extinguish the blaze, police said.

Police said the fire is not considered suspicious, and an investigation is underway.

