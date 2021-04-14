Four Long Island Store Clerks Accused Of Selling E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors

Four store clerks on Long Island were busted selling e-liquid nicotine to minors during an undercover police operation, investigators said.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct charged them for selling nicotine products to minors.

Police said that the operation came about following multiple complaints from the community, which led to an investigation into the sale of vapes and e-cigarettes to minors during which nine businesses were checked for compliance.

During the investigation, four clerks were arrested and charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child:

Jeremiah Turpin, age 22, of Mount Sinai, an employee of Barcode Hookah and Smoke Shop on Route 25A in Mount Sinai;

Faith Bal, age 50, of Nesconset, an employee of Cloud Vapor and Smoke, on Route 25A, in Mount Sinai;

John Mardos, age 24, of Port Jefferson Station, an employee of Hookah City, on Route 112 in Medford;

An 18-year-old from Selden, an employee of Hemp Cloud, on Middle Country Road in Centereach. His identity was not released.

Each of the four clerks was charged and issued Field Appearance tickets to appear in First District Court in Central Islip later this year.

