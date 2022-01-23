Four Charged After Nassau Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Items, Police Say

Four people were charged after police said a Long Island traffic stop led to the discovery of stolen merchandise and drugs.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that the incident happened in Roslyn Heights at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

NCPD said officers saw a 2021 BMW with a fraudulent New Jersey license plate and pulled the BMW over at the intersection of Mineola Boulevard and Hillside Avenue.

Authorities recovered "assorted stolen merchandise, a second fraudulent license plate and substances believed to be OxyContin" from the vehicle, police said.

NCPD said the four occupants of the BMW were arrested without incident.

Police said Baseemah Davis, age 34, of Newark, New Jersey, was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Three counts of possession of burglars tools

Criminal possession of an anti-security item

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

NCPD said Antoinette Myers, age 33, of Rahway, New Jersey, was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Four counts of criminal possession of an anti-security item

Two counts of possession of burglars tools

Marcus Myers, age 25, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of possession of burglars tools, NCPD said.

Nikia Edmonds, age 24, of the Bronx, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of criminal possession of an anti-security item, police reported.

The four defendants were arraigned on Friday, Jan. 21, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.