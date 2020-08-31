Four Arrested, Two Police Officers Injured During Large Gathering At Long Island Park

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Ross Memorial Park
Ross Memorial Park Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two police officers were assaulted and hospitalized overnight attempting to break up a large gathering at a Long Island park.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to Ross Memorial Park in Brentwood at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, where there were reports of a large group in the area.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found approximately 30 people at the park, with many in the street blocking traffic.

While attempting to break up the gathering, police said that two officers were assaulted. 

The officers were transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, were treated for minor injuries, and later released. No other injuries were reported.

In the process, Devon Toney and Patrick Guillaume, neither of whom have a listed address, and Bay Shore residents Kwajo Wilkinson and Esperanza were arrested.

Toney, 44, was charged with:

  • Assault;
  • Riot;
  • Harassment;
  • Disorderly conduct;
  • Resisting arrest.

Guillaume, 21, was charged with:

  • Assault;
  • Riot.

Wilkinson, 44, was charged with:

  • Riot;
  • Obstructing governmental administration;
  • Disorderly conduct;
  • Resisting arrest.

Tricoche, 35, was charged with:

  • Riot;
  • Harassment;
  • Disorderly conduct.

Toney and Guillaume are being held overnight at the Third Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Aug. 31. Wilkinson and Tricoche were issued appearance tickets and will be arraigned at a later date.

