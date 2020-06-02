Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Former Worker Threatens To Bomb Long Island Business

Pet Smart in Commack.
Pet Smart in Commack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A former worker has been charged with threatening to bomb a Long Island business, police said.

A man working at PetSmart, located at 2160 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, received a phone call from an unknown man who threatened to bomb the business at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, Suffolk County Police said.

Following an investigation by Fourth Squad detectives, the phone number of the caller was determined to belong to Peri K. Henschel, the former employee of PetSmart.

Henschel, 33, of Setauket, was arrested at the Fourth Precinct at 7:50 p.m. Monday.

Henschel was charged with making a terroristic threat (Bomb Threat) and aggravated harassment.

He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, June 2.

