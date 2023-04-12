‘Fix A Flat’ Scam: $8,000 Cash Stolen From Woman In Carle Place

$8,000 in cash was stolen from a Long Island woman in a scam involving her tire being flattened, police said.

The woman withdrew the cash at a Chase Bank, located in Carle Place on Old Country Road, on Monday, April 10 at 12:45 p.m., Nassau County Police reported.

She then placed the cash and her wallet in her purse and left it on the front seat while she drove westbound on Old Country Road.

Authorities reported that the woman heard a noise coming from her car shortly after beginning to drive and noticed that her low tire pressure light was on.

When she pulled over, the victim saw that her right rear tire was flat and had a large metal object sticking out of it.

Police then allege that a middle-aged blond woman approached the victim, offering a can of “Fix a Flat” for her tire.

While attempting to fix her tire, the victim grew suspicious and looked to see the woman running away with the $8,000. She was last seen headed westbound on Old Country Road, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation.

Nassau County Police are reminding the community to be cautious when at banks, and be aware of these distraction thefts.

The department also asks anyone who has knowledge about the above incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

