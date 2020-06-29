Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Five Injured, One Seriously, In Crash Near Long Island Intersection

Montauk Highway, near South Bay Avenue in Brightwaters. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Five people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash near an intersection on Long Island.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, June 28 in Brightwaters.

Anthony Nunns, 21, of West Babylon, was driving a 2006 Hyundai sedan westbound on Montauk Highway, near South Bay Avenue, when the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound 2015 Dodge Ram, Suffolk County Police said.

A front-seat passenger in the Hyundai, Nicolina Papachristadoulou, 22, of Bethpage, was transported to South Side Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Nunns and a 21-year-old male backseat passenger were transported to the same hospital with minor injuries. 

The driver of the Dodge, Paul Bryant, 25, of East Islip, and a 24-year-old female front-seat passenger were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for the treatment of minor injuries. 

