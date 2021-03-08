Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Five Charged After SLA Inspections At Long Island Restaurants, Bars

Kathy Reakes
The Carousel was one of three restaurants/bars cited or closed for state liquor license violations.
The Carousel was one of three restaurants/bars cited or closed for state liquor license violations. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Five people were charged over the weekend on Long Island with various crimes in violation of state regulations, as well as DWI, and possession of drugs, following New York State Liquor Authority inspections.

Two people were arrested on Friday, March 5, in Huntington Station, after authorities with the Suffolk County Police along with SLA inspections in Huntington Station in response to numerous community complaints.

The arrests took place at the Three Stars Restaurant, located at 118 W. Hills Road, and the Carousel Night Club, located at 522 E Jericho Turnpike, said the Suffolk County Police.

The Three Stars Restaurant was issued two ABC law violations for alcoholic beverages in an unlicensed area and for having no employee handwashing signs in the bathroom. 

A patron at the establishment, Junior Alejandro Saezpayero, age 27, of Deer Park, was arrested for:

  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Harassment
  • Resisting arrest.

The Carousel Night Club was issued two ABC law violations for disorderly premises and no employee handwashing signs in the bathroom. 

Vincent Zaccaria, age 23, of West Islip, was arrested while driving his vehicle in the parking lot and charged with:

  • DWI
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of marijuana
  • Resisting arrest.

Referral forms were completed for both locations and sent to the State Liquor Authority for further investigation.

The next round of arrests took place on Saturday, March 6, in West Babylon at the Pour House Tavern, located at 608 Sunrise Highway.

The Pour House Tavern was closed for the night.

Google Maps street view

Officers arrested the following three men:

  • Rory Forlano, age 40, of Islip Terrace, the owner, was charged with possession of gambling devices and two counts of a disorderly premise
  • Steven Giordano, age 33, of Bay Shore, a bartender, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana
  • Terrill Clancy, age 48, of Deer Park, a patron, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Town of Babylon Quality of Life Task Force issued six combined building, fire, and code violations to the owner and the establishment was closed for the night.

