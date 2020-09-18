Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fireworks Damage Docks, Causing $6.1K Worth Of Damage On Long Island, Police Say

Zak Failla
A dock on Long Island suffered extensive damage after fireworks were set off on it. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Police investigators are attempting to locate the parties responsible for damaging a public dock with fireworks over the summer on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives released photos of the aftermath at the Town of Brookhaven docks in Mastic Beach after they were extensively damaged by fireworks in August.

According to police, the damage at the docks at the end of Cranberry Drive was discovered at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.

The damage done to the dock was valued at approximately $6,100. No suspect or suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the incidents has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

