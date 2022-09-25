Firefighters Extinguish Blaze At North Hills House

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Long Island home that is under construction.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene of the blaze in North Hills on Cherry Wood Lane at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The house was unoccupied due to ongoing construction, police said.

Authorities said the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department extinguished the blaze with assistance from:

Port Washington Atlantic Fire Department

Plandome Fire Department

Roslyn Fire Department

Police said no injuries were reported.

