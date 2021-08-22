Contact Us
Police & Fire

Fire 'Substantially' Damages Building In Nassau County

NCPD said a 75-year-old man and a 58-year-old man exited the building, which is located at 241 East Shore Road, and called 911 after noticing the fire in an office suite and attempting to put it out. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Authorities are investigating a fire that caused two people to suffer smoke inhalation, and substantially damaged a Long Island commercial building 

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a blaze that broke out in Great Neck at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

A 75-year-old man and a 58-year-old man exited the building, which is located at 241 East Shore Road, and called 911 after noticing the fire in an office suite and attempting to put it out, according to police.

Police said the 58-year-old suffered smoke inhalation and burns to both arms. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The 75-year-old was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

NCPD said the following agencies responded to the scene:

  • The Great Neck Alert Fire Department 
  • The Great Neck Vigilant Fire Department 
  • The Manhasset – Lakeville Fire Departments
  • The Nassau County Fire Marshal

