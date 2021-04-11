Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Fire Destroys Three-Car Garage On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The garage fire.
The garage fire. Photo Credit: Melville Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

A garage of a Long Island home received heavy damage after a fire ripped through the garage area.

The fire took place around 12:15 am, Thursday, Nov. 4, on Wolf Hill Road, said the Melville Volunteer Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived with multiple units, all under the command of Chief of Department David Kaplan and Assistant Chief Jason Bernfeld, they found heavy fire in the garage.

The chiefs organized an aggressive attack with three hose lines, thus preventing the fire from spreading to the main house from the 3-car garage, the department said.

No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared at 2:44 am.  

Assisting on the scene included fire departments from:

  • Huntington Manor
  • Dix Hills
  • Wyandanch
  • Plainview 

HCFAS sent an ambulance to stand by at Melville headquarters.

During the fire, a section of Wolf Hill Road was closed between Old Country Road and Carmen. It has since reopened.

The fire is under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.