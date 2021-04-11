Fire Destroys Three-Car Garage On Long Island

A garage of a Long Island home received heavy damage after a fire ripped through the garage area.

The fire took place around 12:15 am, Thursday, Nov. 4, on Wolf Hill Road, said the Melville Volunteer Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived with multiple units, all under the command of Chief of Department David Kaplan and Assistant Chief Jason Bernfeld, they found heavy fire in the garage.

The chiefs organized an aggressive attack with three hose lines, thus preventing the fire from spreading to the main house from the 3-car garage, the department said.

No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared at 2:44 am.

Assisting on the scene included fire departments from:

Huntington Manor

Dix Hills

Wyandanch

Plainview

HCFAS sent an ambulance to stand by at Melville headquarters.

During the fire, a section of Wolf Hill Road was closed between Old Country Road and Carmen. It has since reopened.

The fire is under investigation.

