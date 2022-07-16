Contact Us
Police & Fire

Fire Destroys Garage, Vehicles, Damages Franklin Square Home, Officials Say

Kathy Reakes
The garage fire.
The garage fire. Photo Credit: Franklin Square Fire Department

A Long Island woman and her son were saved from a house fire after neighbors woke them up by ringing their doorbell.

The fire took place in Franklin Square around 11 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, on Howard Avenue.

Arriving Franklin Square firefighters were met with a large garage fire with multiple vehicles burning, hazardous materials, and a collapse of the garage, the Franklin Square Fire Department said.

 Firefighters had the main body of fire quickly knocked down. Extension into the residence was kept to a minimum, the department added.

The department was aided by 11 other departments who responded to the scene, said the Nassau County police.

Two members of the Franklin Square Fire Department suffered from exhaustion as a result of the fire and were transported to an area hospital where they were treated and released. 

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the homeowner.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

