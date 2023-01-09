Fentanyl, Cocaine Found During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say

A 22-year-old man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Long Island, authorities said.

Nassau County Police officers stopped Shadon Chestnut, of Queens, at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, as he drove near Burnside Avenue and Doughty Boulevard in Inwood.

Officers initially pulled him over after seeing that his 2019 BMW had heavily tinted windows, police said.

During a subsequent search of his car, police reported finding white, powdery substances believed to be fentanyl and cocaine.

Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. Experts say the drug has been tied to a spike in overdose deaths across the United States in recent years.

Chestnut was arrested without incident on multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Jan. 9, at First District Court in Hempstead.

