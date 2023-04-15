Contact Us
Fatal Fall: 26-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Glen Cove

Glen Cove (outlined in red).
Glen Cove (outlined in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A worker has been identified after a fatal fall on Long Island.

It happened just before noontime on Friday, April 14 in Glen Cove at a commercial building located at 40 Garvies Point Road, according to Nassau County Police.

Responding Nassau County Police officers observed that a man had fallen through a roof he had been working on and landed on the ground. 

The victim, identified as Noe Diaz-Gamez, age 26, of Huntington Station, suffered severe head trauma and was airlifted to a local hospital by a Nassau County Police helicopter. 

He was pronounced dead by a hospital physician. 

The investigation is ongoing.

