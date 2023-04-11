Fatal DWI Crash: Hicksville Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide

A Long Island man could spend decades in prison for allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that killed another driver.

Oscar Argueta, age 36, of Hicksville, was arraigned on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide for his role in a high-speed Hempstead crash that killed one man and seriously injured his wife, the Nassau County DA reported on Tuesday, April 11.

According to prosecutors, Argueta was traveling northwest on Greenwich Street in Hempstead on June 26, 2022, at approximately 1:40 a.m.

He was allegedly intoxicated and driving at high speeds when his Dodge Durango t-boned a Mercedes Benz G300 crossing Greenwich at the Curtis Avenue intersection.

Inside the car was David Popoola, age 48, and his wife.

“The force of the crash sent the couple’s vehicle hurtling into a utility pole and killed David Popoola,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Popoola’s wife and family as we prosecute this case.”

Popoola was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife was sent to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital with what the DA said were “serious physical injuries” and underwent emergency surgery on her wrist.

Argueta was arraigned on the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Second-degree manslaughter

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter

Second-degree assault (two counts)

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (two counts)

Reckless driving

He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Tuesday, May 16.

If convicted, Argueta could spend up to 25 years in prison.

