Fatal Crash, Multi-Vehicle Pileup Occur Minutes Apart On Busy Long Island Roadway

While detectives were investigating a fatal crash on Sunrise Highway, New York State Police on Long Island were also called in minutes later when there was a multi-car pile-up involving a tractor-trailer and several other vehicles.

New York State Police troopers responded to a fatal collision at 1:42 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, where there was a fatal two-vehicle crash that took place on Sunrise Highway near exit 63 in Southampton.

Investigators said that the preliminary investigation found that a 2016 Chevy Malibu rear-ended a 2011 Toyota Corolla in the eastbound lane of the highway. In the crash, Yaphank resident Maria Rivera, age 39, of Yaphank, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Peconic Bay Medical Center.

The driver of the Corolla, Sister Josephine Dagostino, age 85, of Bellmore, was reported dead at the scene.

With the roadway blocked by the fatal crash, a separate collision occurred when a tractor-trailer driven by John Bieber, age 58, of Baiting Hollow, slowed in traffic and was struck in the rear by three vehicles.

Police said that the three vehicles were driven by Olga Allende-Hernandez, age 53, of Calverton, Adrian Flores-Garcia, age 45, of Elmhurst, and Richard Nigro, age 88, of Center Moriches.

Flores-Garcia and Allende-Hernandez were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigations into the two crashes are ongoing and this continues to be a developing story.

