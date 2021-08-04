Family Pet Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Long Island Home

A fire that broke out in a Long Island home claimed the life of a family pet and left extensive damage inside, officials said.

Crews from the Sayville Fire Department and Community Ambulance were dispatched to an Alfan Drive home in Sayville shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, where there was a report of a fire that had broken out.

First responders worked quickly to knock down the flames in the kitchen area of the home, and it was declared under control within a half-hour. Firefighters were overhauling the home by 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but a family pet reportedly died in the process.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Town of Islip Fire Marshal and Suffolk County Police Arson Squad.

