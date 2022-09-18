Employee Punched, Put In Chokehold By Man At Great Neck Plaza Dry Cleaners, Police Say

A 33-year-old man is accused of attacking an employee of a Long Island dry cleaners, causing injuries that sent the victim to the hospital.

James Orfanos was arrested for assaulting an employee at Alpian Cleaners, located at 4 Welwyn Road in Great Neck Plaza, at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Officers responded to the business and learned that Orfanos had entered the employees-only section and punched and kicked a 27-year-old man, NCPD said.

Police said officers were told that Orfanos held a knife to the back of the victim's head and put him in a rear choke hold.

He then threw the victim's cellphone, damaging it, according to the report.

Police said Orfanos, a resident of Great Neck Plaza, drove away from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The victim suffered contusions and injuries to his neck and elbow, and he was hospitalized for treatment, authorities said.

Orfanos was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree assault

Third-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree burglary

Second-degree criminal obstruction of breathing

His arraignment is set for Sunday, Sept. 18, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.