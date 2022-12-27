Contact Us
Elmont Woman Who Is Deaf, Mute Has Been Missing For Days, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Samantha Primus
Samantha Primus Photo Credit: New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse

Police issued an alert about a 46-year-old Long Island woman who has been missing for days and may be in need of medical attention.

Samantha Primus, of Elmont, was last seen on Savoy Avenue in Elmont at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, authorities said. 

Police said Primus has developmental disabilities and uses limited sign language. 

She is 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Police said she was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a pink knit hat. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about Primus' whereabouts to call the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or 911.

