Duo Wanted For Stealing From Three Vehicles Parked Outside Long Island Home

Christina Coulter
Surveillance footage of the unidentified men breaking into vehicles. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Two men are wanted for stealing multiple items, including a pair of Bose headphones, from three vehicles parked outside a Long Island residence, said police. 

The incident reportedly took place in Smithtown on Monday, Sept. 14 at approximately 4:45 a.m., Suffolk County Police said. The two suspects fled the scene in a gray sedan.

Tips can be extended to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers in exchange for a cash reward by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online.

