Duo Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Stop & Shop

An alert has been issued for a man and woman who are wanted after allegedly stealing from a Long Island Stop & Shop over the summer.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of a man and woman who allegedly stole groceries and other items from Stop & Shop on Vets Highway in Islandia on Friday, June 19.

The stolen items have a value of approximately $200.

A reward has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the apprehension of the pair. Anyone with information regarding the theft, or who recognizes either suspect, has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

