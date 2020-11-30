Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Duo Wanted For Stealing $2,543 Worth Of Items From Long Island Store

A surveillance image of one of the wanted men Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole fragrances collectively valued at $2,543 from a Long Island Ulta Beauty location. 

The incident took place at the Smith Haven Plaza in Lake Grove at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, according to Suffolk County Police. 

One of the two parties is a white man in his early to mid 30's with a tattoo on his left hand, and was wearing all-black clothing and Nike slides at the time of the incident, police said. The other individual was allegedly a black man who was wearing black clothing and a black baseball hat at the time of the incident. 

Suffolk County Crime stoppers will give a cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the identification and arrest of the two men. The group can be contacted online, via the P3Tips app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

