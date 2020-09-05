Duo Wanted For Stealing $200 From Long Island ShopRite

Recognize them?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two men who allegedly stole from an area grocery store earlier this year.

An alert has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for two men who allegedly stole groceries from ShopRite on College Plaza in Selden at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 5

The stolen items had an estimated value of approximately $200.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

