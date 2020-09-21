Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: 32-Year-Old Killed In Long Island House Fire
Police & Fire

Duo Wanted For Spending $4K With Credit Cards Stolen From Vehicle On Long Island

Zak Failla
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify two men who used credit cards stolen from a vehicle in Bridgehampton. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Two men allegedly went on a shopping spree on Long Island using stolen credit cards, purchasing thousands of dollars of items at multiple stores.

Suffolk County Police detectives are attempting to identify and locate two men who stole two credit cards from an unlocked vehicle parked on Bridge Lane in Bridgehampton over the summer.

Police said that the men stole the credit cards on Thursday, July 23 and they were used the following day on Friday, July 24 to make more than a dozen purchases at multiple Target and Home Depot locations.

In total, the items purchased totaled more than $4,000.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or stolen credit cards has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

