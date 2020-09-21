Duo Wanted For Spending $4K With Credit Cards Stolen From Vehicle On Long Island

Two men allegedly went on a shopping spree on Long Island using stolen credit cards, purchasing thousands of dollars of items at multiple stores.

Suffolk County Police detectives are attempting to identify and locate two men who stole two credit cards from an unlocked vehicle parked on Bridge Lane in Bridgehampton over the summer.

Police said that the men stole the credit cards on Thursday, July 23 and they were used the following day on Friday, July 24 to make more than a dozen purchases at multiple Target and Home Depot locations.

In total, the items purchased totaled more than $4,000.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or stolen credit cards has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.