Duo Wanted For Long Island Home Burglary

Zak Failla
Two men are wanted for a Long Island home burglary
Recognize them?

Police investigators have released new photos of two men who are wanted following a Long Island home burglary that happened in September.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two men who burglarized a Huntington Station home last month.

Police said that the two men entered a Cooper Avenue home shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, and stole cash from the residence.

In the photos, both men can be seen wearing black face masks, athletic shorts, and polos. No other descriptive information was provided by the investigators.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

