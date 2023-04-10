Duo Steals Luxury Car From Rosyln Resident, Flees On LIE

Authorities are searching for a duo that stole a car out of a Long Island resident’s garage and are now on the run.

At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10, a Roslyn man was awoken by the sound of his garage door opening, Nassau County police reported.

He got up to see his black 2019 BMW 540 being driven away.

The thieves (one in the victim’s BMW, and another driving a black Audi SUV) were reportedly driving northbound.

Police said the two men were later located near Exit 31S on the Long Island Expressway, where they were parked on the shoulder rummaging through items from the stolen vehicle.

When approached, the thieves allegedly fled in the Audi SUV and were heading west on the Long Island Expressway.

The suspects are described as both being Black men dressed in all-black clothing.

Detectives with Nassau County request that any person with information regarding the theft call 911 or the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

