Duo Steals $16K Worth Of Jewelry From Cedarhurst Business, Police Say

Police are investigating after two people stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Long Island business.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in Cedarhurst, at The Jewelry Showroom on Central Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said a man and woman entered the store and the female suspect began distracting an employee. That’s when the male suspect grabbed four diamond rings valued at $9,000, police said. He then grabbed a diamond bracelet worth $7,000 and put it in his pocket.

Police said a second man was waiting for the pair outside. All three suspects then fled on foot heading eastbound on Central Avenue toward Columbia Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a black winter cap, a red jacket, black pants, white sneakers, and a black face mask.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a green jacket and black pants.

Police described the third suspect as a Hispanic woman wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.