Duo On Run After Shooting Into Occupied Freeport Home

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly fired multiple gunshots into an occupied Long Island home.

The incident took place in Freeport around 1 a.m. Friday, April 7 on Frederick Avenue.

According to the Nassau County detectives, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at Frederick Avenue where two unknown suspects fired multiple gunshots into an occupied residence before fleeing on foot westbound on Frederick Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and no further description of the subjects is available at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

