Duo On Loose After Attempting To Steal ATM From Massapequa Bank, Police Say

Police are searching for two men who allegedly tried to steal an ATM from a Long Island bank overnight.

The two, while in a 2001 white Ford F250, drove up to the Chase Bank in Massapequa, located at 6 Carmans Road, Nassau County Police said.

They then tied the ATM to the back of the pickup truck and successfully displaced it from its original location, severely damaging it, according to police.

They were unable to remove any money from the ATM before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers located the empty pickup truck near the intersection of Sunrise Mall and Sunrise Highway.

Police said that no further description of the two suspects is currently available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Seventh Squad at 516-573-6753 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.