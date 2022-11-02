Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Suspect Charged After Long Island Woman Shot, Killed
Police & Fire

Duo Nabbed With THC Gummies During Bellmore Smoke Shop Bust, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Varun A. Shah and Pravinkumar A. Patel
Varun A. Shah and Pravinkumar A. Patel Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Two men have been charged following an investigation of a Long Island smoke shop allegedly dealing in gummies with large quantities of THC.

The arrests took place in Bellmore on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Smoking Factory located at 1809 Newbridge Road.

According to narcotics/vice squad detectives, during the investigation officers determined that gummies containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) were being sold at the shop.

During the investigation, a large quantity of tetrahydrocannabinol and cash was recovered, police said. 

Arrested during the investigation included:

  • Varun A. Shah, age 31, of Westbury
  • Pravinkumar A. Patel, age 35, Queens

Both were charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal sale of a controlled substance. 

The men will be arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Hempstead.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.