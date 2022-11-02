Duo Nabbed With THC Gummies During Bellmore Smoke Shop Bust, Police Say

Two men have been charged following an investigation of a Long Island smoke shop allegedly dealing in gummies with large quantities of THC.

The arrests took place in Bellmore on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Smoking Factory located at 1809 Newbridge Road.

According to narcotics/vice squad detectives, during the investigation officers determined that gummies containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) were being sold at the shop.

During the investigation, a large quantity of tetrahydrocannabinol and cash was recovered, police said.

Arrested during the investigation included:

Varun A. Shah, age 31, of Westbury

Pravinkumar A. Patel, age 35, Queens

Both were charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal sale of a controlled substance.

The men will be arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Hempstead.

