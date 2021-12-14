Duo Nabbed For String Of Armed Robberies At Long Island Stores

Two men are facing charges in a string of robberies of Long Island businesses.

Marcus Brown, age 33, of Coram, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 12, and 26-year-old Jvon Creighton, of Mastic, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said Brown was charged with seven counts of first-degree robbery.

Creighton was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, and other charges are expected, police said.

Police reported that the first robbery happened at the 7-Eleven located at 1201 Montauk Highway in East Patchogue at about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Police said two people entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded cash.

SCPD said seven similar robberies happened at the following locations and times:

Holla Dollar & Variety's, located at 1566 Montauk Highway in Bellport, on Oct. 26, at approximately 7:25 p.m.

7-Eleven, located at 1670 Middle Country Road in Ridge, on Oct. 27, at approximately 1:20 a.m.

7-Eleven, located at 1074 Motor Parkway in Central Islip, on Nov. 3 at approximately 4:30 a.m.

7-Eleven, located at 2475 Montauk Highway in Brookhaven, on Nov. 7, at approximately 1:40 a.m.

7-Eleven, located at 315 West Main St. in Sayville, on Dec. 7 at approximately 12:35 a.m.

BP gas station, located at 1460 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, on Dec. 12 at approximately 2:05 a.m.

7-Eleven, located at 1224 Old Nichols Road in Islandia, on Dec. 12 at approximately 3:20 a.m.

SCPD also reported that during the robbery of the 7-Eleven on Sunday, Dec. 12, Brown struck an employee with what appeared to be a handgun.

The employee was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

SCPD said Brown was arraigned on Monday, and Creighton is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the robberies to contact police at 631-852-6555 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

