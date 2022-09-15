Duo Nabbed For Selling THC Chocolate Bars At East Meadow Store, Police Say

Two men have been nabbed for allegedly selling THC chocolate bars and marijuana at an area convenience store.

The arrests took place in East Meadow around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the 1212 Exotic Convenience Store.

According to Nassau County detectives, an investigation was conducted at the 1212 Exotic Convenience Store, located at 386 East Meadow Ave.

During the investigation, police determined THC chocolate bars believed to contain psilocybin mushrooms, and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, were being sold at the store, police said.

Ameen S. Ahmed, of Manhattan, and Ahmed Ajomai of Mastic in Suffolk County were arrested without incident.

Ages were not available.

Ahmed was charged with five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful sale of cannabis.

Ajomai was charged with three counts of criminal. possession of a controlled substance.

