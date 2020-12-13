Duo Nabbed For Selling Counterfeit Designer Merchandise On Long Island

Police arrested two people for selling counterfeit goods on Long Island.

The two, including, Akter Hossen, 43, and Lemon Chakma, 37, both of Queens, were arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 9, following a multi-agency investigation, said the Suffolk County Police.

During the course of the investigation, undercover investigators paid some $4,000 for items purported to be designer products. The retail value of these items, if authentic, totaled more than $100,000, police said.

The two men were arrested during a transaction in the parking lot of the Long Island Welcome Center, located at 5100 Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills.

Investigators seized counterfeit items from a vehicle including watches, perfume, sunglasses, handbags, wallets, scarves, gloves, and backpacks bearing the fraudulent names of Coach, Burberry, Armani, Rolex, Chanel, Versace, Ugg, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

Both men were charged with trademark counterfeiting. They are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.