Duo Nabbed For Hempstead Store Robbery, With Third Suspect At Large

Two suspects have been apprehended and a third is at large after a robbery at a Long Island store.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 in Hempstead.

That's when Nassau County Police say three subjects entered the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.

Two suspects -- Kamorie Edwards, age 48, of Roosevelt, and Naire Johnson, age 19, of Hempstead -- were located a short time later by Nassau County PD Third Squad Detectives near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Franklin Street attempting to sell the stolen cell phones, police said.

They were both placed under arrest with the assistance of the Hempstead Police Department without further incident.

The third subject who is at large was last seen wearing a black coat, a pink hat, grey pants, and a mask. (See the image above.)

Detectives request anyone with information identifying this subject to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Both Edwards and Johnson have been charged with:

Second-degree robbery,

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

They were both arraigned on Saturday, Oct. 22 at First District Court in Hempstead.

They were both released on their own recognizance (ROR) and given a court return date of Friday, Oct. 28.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.