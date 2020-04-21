Duo Nabbed For Attempting To Scam Long Island Woman Out Of Thousands, Police Say

Two fraudsters attempted to bilk a Long Island woman out of thousands of dollars by pretending her grandson had been involved in a drunk driving crash, police said.

A 95-year-old Lindenhurst resident was contacted by two men who stated that her grandson was in a drunk driving crash and required $8,000 cash to cover bail and attorney fees. The callers directed her to place the cash in her mailbox and they would come by to pick up the money.

Police said that the woman said she would comply, even though she knew it was a scam and alerted detectives at the Suffolk County Police Department.

Officers staked out the area and spotted two men parked in a 2006 Acura TL on the victim’s street. At that point, Bronx resident Eury Garcia-Sosa walked to the house to retrieve the money and he was arrested, as was the driver of the car, Jose Rojas, also of the Bronx.

Rojas, 32, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana. Garcia-Sosa was charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, April 17.

“Suffolk County Police remind residents about scams targeting the elderly where the scammers often say a loved one has been arrested or has been involved in a car accident and then asks for cash, money orders, or gift cards," the department noted. "Police urge residents who receive calls from anyone asking for money to verify with their relatives if they are actually in need of assistance.”

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam has been directed to contact First Squad Detectives by calling (631) 854-8152.

